Amazon's total planned investment in the country will reach $48 billion over the next five years

Amazon CEO meets Modi, announces additional $13B India investment

By Mudit Dube 03:38 pm Jun 25, 202603:38 pm

What's the story

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has announced a massive $13 billion investment in India. The announcement was made during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The investment is part of Amazon's plan to expand its artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure by 2030. With this, the e-commerce giant's total planned investment in the country will reach $48 billion over the next five years. This comes less than six months after Amazon pledged $35 billion in new India investments.