Amazon cloud 1st discloses Q1 AI run rate above $15B
Business
Amazon just dropped some big numbers: its cloud arm, Amazon's cloud business, reported an AI revenue run rate of more than $15 billion in the first quarter of 2026, a first for the company to break out these results.
Even with tech industry bottlenecks, it's clear Amazon's AI tools are catching on fast.
Amazon chips double, cloud revenue $24.6B
Amazon's custom chips (Graviton and Trainium) have doubled their annual revenue run rate to more than $20 billion this year.
Overall, Amazon's cloud business grew 12% to $24.6 billion last quarter, with CEO Andy Jassy expecting even more demand as businesses keep jumping on the AI and cloud bandwagon.