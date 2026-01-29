Amazon cuts 16,000 jobs worldwide; India hit hardest

India is expected to see about 500 to 700 jobs cut in the AWS and retail teams, with sources citing weaker performance during recent sales events. Teams in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai are among those affected.

What's next for employees?

In the US, Amazon is offering support like paid internal job searches for 90 days, severance pay, outplacement help, and extended health benefits.

Items not claimed by the February 13 deadline will reportedly be donated or disposed of—a small gesture that adds a bit of warmth during a tough time.