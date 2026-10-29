Amazon cuts 250 jobs in devices unit
What's the story
Amazon has laid off around 250 employees from its devices and services unit. The decision comes after a series of product launches, including new Kindle e-readers and tablets. The company confirmed the layoffs to Reuters but did not provide further details on the matter. According to reports, most of the affected roles were in software development.
Strategic realignment
Layoffs aimed at aligning with product roadmap
The layoffs are part of Amazon's strategy to "operate more efficiently and better align with our product roadmap," a company spokesperson said.
The decision was communicated to employees via text messages and emails early Wednesday morning.
One such message from Cherie Robinson, VP of Human Resources in Devices and Services, said the company had conducted "a thorough review of our structure," leading to these cuts.
Job cuts
Job cuts coincide with new product launches
Earlier this month, Amazon cut around 1,000 jobs in its core retail division.
The company is scheduled to announce its third-quarter earnings after market close on Thursday.
Notably, the job cuts in the devices division were announced on the same day Amazon unveiled five new Alexa-powered devices. These include a redesigned Echo Show 16 smart display and an Alexa-enabled photo frame.