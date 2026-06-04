Amazon cuts 30,000 corporate jobs amid $200 billion AI push
Amazon is making headlines for letting go of 30,000 corporate workers while pouring billions into artificial intelligence.
CEO Andy Jassy is working to streamline the company and reducing bureaucracy, but the move hasn't sat well with employees or local communities.
The company plans to spend $200 billion in 2026 on capital expenditures broadly, largely for AI infrastructure, though these centers use a ton of electricity and water, raising concerns about their environmental impact.
US communities, states resist data centers
Some US communities are resisting new data center construction, worried about resources being stretched thin.
Meanwhile, 14 states are considering restrictions to limit the environmental fallout.
As one Amazon engineer put it, these layoffs show just how urgently Big Tech wants to scale up AI, even if it means tough choices for people and the planet.