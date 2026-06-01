Amazon Data Services India buys 10.6 acres for hyperscale center

Amazon investment in Thane nears ₹575cr

This land sits right next to another 38.18-acre plot Amazon grabbed in December 2024 for more than ₹450 crore.

Altogether, their investment in the region is now nearly ₹575 crore across about 49 acres.

The Palava area is a hot spot thanks to its great connectivity and closeness to Mumbai, making it perfect for digital infrastructure.

Amazon's also invested in Thane and leased land in Powai as part of their ongoing expansion across India.