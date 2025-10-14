Amazon fired employee for calling Israel project 'genocide': Report
Ahmed Shahrour, a Palestinian software engineer at Amazon's Whole Foods division, was let go in October 2024 after he spoke out against Project Nimbus—a $1.2 billion deal with the Israeli government.
Shahrour had emailed top execs, including CEO Andy Jassy, calling the project part of an "ongoing genocide" and urging Amazon to drop it.
Shahrour's letter said, 'We are done using your channels'
Shahrour's letter said, "We, the workers, outnumber you. We will force your hand. We are done using your channels. A new, worker-led Palestinian resistance is forming at Amazon."
He also shared his views with coworkers on Slack.
After sharing his views on Slack, Shahrour was suspended pending investigation, and was fired about a month later for alleged policy violations.
Amazon emphasized its rules against discrimination and harassment in their public statement.
Shahrour joined Amazon over 3 years ago
Shahrour joined Amazon over three years ago, first working on Alexa tech before moving to Whole Foods's recipe tools.
This protest was his first major act of workplace activism—highlighting how some employees are pushing back on big tech's role in global conflicts.