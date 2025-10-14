Pune-based organic food startup raises ₹110 crore in Series B
Two Brothers Organic Farms, started by Satyajit and Ajinkya Hange in Pune, just raised ₹110 crore in Series B funding led by 360 ONE Asset, Rainmatter Investments, Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office, and Rahul Garg of Ignite Growth LLP.
This comes after their ₹58 crore round in June 2024—clearly, investors are loving the organic vibe.
Plans to set up ₹10 crore food park in Maharashtra
They offer 100+ organic goodies—think A2 ghee, khapli atta, honey, pickles—all while backing regenerative farming and supporting local farmers.
Most of their fans shop online. With this fresh funding, they're planning to ramp up production, establish an offline/retail presence in the US market, and set up a ₹10 crore food park in Maharashtra.
Aiming for ₹200 crore revenue run rate next year
The brand pulls in about ₹20 crore each month (₹108 crore for FY25), with eyes on hitting ₹200 crore revenue next year.
Their earlier backers include Akshay Kumar and Virender Sehwag—so yes, both investors and customers are paying attention to India's organic food scene right now.