Pune-based organic food startup raises ₹110 crore in Series B Business Oct 14, 2025

Two Brothers Organic Farms, started by Satyajit and Ajinkya Hange in Pune, just raised ₹110 crore in Series B funding led by 360 ONE Asset, Rainmatter Investments, Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office, and Rahul Garg of Ignite Growth LLP.

This comes after their ₹58 crore round in June 2024—clearly, investors are loving the organic vibe.