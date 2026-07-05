Amazon Fourth of July sale features deals starting from $14 Business Jul 05, 2026

Amazon's Fourth of July sale is still live, offering big discounts on fashion, beauty, and home essentials, some starting at just $14.

Highlights include the Zeagoo Maxi Sundress for $14 (down from $40) and the Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $200 after a $150 price drop.

If you're looking to upgrade your summer wardrobe or snag some handy gadgets, now's a great time.