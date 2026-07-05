Amazon Fourth of July sale features deals starting from $14
Amazon's Fourth of July sale is still live, offering big discounts on fashion, beauty, and home essentials, some starting at just $14.
Highlights include the Zeagoo Maxi Sundress for $14 (down from $40) and the Shark Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $200 after a $150 price drop.
If you're looking to upgrade your summer wardrobe or snag some handy gadgets, now's a great time.
Travel beauty fashion and tech deals
Travel essentials like the Bagsmart Travel Toiletry Bag are going for $27 (Oprah-approved!) while Medicube Collagen Glow Booster Milk Serum is just $20.
Fashion finds include KuaiLu Arch-Support Flip-Flops for $14 and Warners wireless bras at $20, known for more than 12 hours of comfort.
Tech lovers can grab Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones for $250 (originally $350).