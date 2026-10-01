Amazon Great Indian Festival returns October 8 with up-to-80% off
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Amazon's Great Indian Festival is back on October 8, bringing up to 80% off on electronics like smartphones, laptops, and TVs.
You can stack extra savings with exchange offers and bank deals: customers using SBI Credit Cards, Debit Cards and Credit Card EMI get a straight 10% instant discount, while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can score some cash back.
Amazon presale offers already live
Look out for special prices on the phones like Samsung Galaxy M47 5G and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 5G, plus laptops such as HP Victus (Ryzen 7) and desktop computers like Apple Mac mini with M6 chip.
Presale offers are already live if you want a head start.
And if you're a Prime member, you'll get some additional benefits during the sale, so it's a great time to upgrade your tech setup.