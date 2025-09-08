Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale starts September 23: Check deals

Amazon has officially announced the dates for its much-awaited 'Great Indian Festival' sale. The mega sale event will begin on September 23, with Prime members getting exclusive early access a day prior, on September 22. This year, the sale will coincide with new tax rates that are likely to bring down prices of various electronic products.

Member benefits What to expect during the sale As always, Amazon is giving its Prime members an edge over regular customers. The company has already teased some of the deals that will be available during the sale. These include smartphone exchange deals among others. SBI cardholders will also get a 10% instant discount on purchases made through EMI, debit or credit transactions during this period. Additionally, Amazon will host interactive programs such as Predict & Win and Watch & Win during this sale season.

Product offers Smartphones and laptops will be heavily discounted The upcoming sale is expected to feature some of the most popular smartphones from brands like Samsung, iQOO, and OnePlus at huge discounts. Laptops from ASUS, HP, Lenovo among others are also likely to be available at discounted rates. The e-commerce giant has promised up to 40% off on mobiles and accessories during this sale season.