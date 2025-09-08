Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale starts September 23: Check deals
What's the story
Amazon has officially announced the dates for its much-awaited 'Great Indian Festival' sale. The mega sale event will begin on September 23, with Prime members getting exclusive early access a day prior, on September 22. This year, the sale will coincide with new tax rates that are likely to bring down prices of various electronic products.
Member benefits
What to expect during the sale
As always, Amazon is giving its Prime members an edge over regular customers. The company has already teased some of the deals that will be available during the sale. These include smartphone exchange deals among others. SBI cardholders will also get a 10% instant discount on purchases made through EMI, debit or credit transactions during this period. Additionally, Amazon will host interactive programs such as Predict & Win and Watch & Win during this sale season.
Product offers
Smartphones and laptops will be heavily discounted
The upcoming sale is expected to feature some of the most popular smartphones from brands like Samsung, iQOO, and OnePlus at huge discounts. Laptops from ASUS, HP, Lenovo among others are also likely to be available at discounted rates. The e-commerce giant has promised up to 40% off on mobiles and accessories during this sale season.
Tech deals
Discounts on home appliances, kitchen products
The Great Indian Festival sale will also offer massive discounts on electronics and accessories, with savings of up to 80%. This includes laptops and PCs from HP, Lenovo, Dell, ASUS, Acer as well as headphones/wearables/storage devices. In the home/kitchen/outdoor category too, discounts can go up to 80% on appliances/furniture/mattresses/decor items.