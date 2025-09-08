SpiceJet clears $24M dues to Credit Suisse

SpiceJet has cleared its $24 million dues to Credit Suisse, closing a liability predating its current promoter. The settlement agreement, originally linked to a claim of $41.77 million, was reached in May 2022 and settled through structured payments. The airline said this move strengthens its balance sheet and financial stability. CBO Debojo Maharshi said it demonstrates SpiceJet's resolve to move past legacy issues.

Financial responsibility Airline's continuous efforts toward strengthening balance sheet The payment marks the closure of a long-standing liability that predates the current promoter's tenure. It highlights SpiceJet's dedication to fulfilling its financial commitments and its continuous efforts toward strengthening its balance sheet, enhancing financial stability, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders. Maharshi said this settlement not only closes an old liability but also shows their determination and capability to meet commitments despite a challenging operating environment.

Turnaround progress Liability incurred before current promoter's tenure The liability in question was incurred before the current promoter took over and was tied to legacy commercial arrangements. Now, with the full settlement complete, SpiceJet has cleared a long-standing financial burden. The airline said it is taking decisive steps to bolster its financial position, including successful fundraising initiatives and settlements with key lessors/creditors.