The price hike is effective from July

Amazon hikes price of key AI cloud service by 20%

By Akash Pandey 05:02 pm Jun 28, 202605:02 pm

What's the story

Amazon has raised the prices of one of its key artificial intelligence (AI) cloud services by a whopping 20%. The move is likely to increase the cost of running certain AI-powered apps and services. The price hike comes as many developers rely on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for building and delivering their AI products. Higher infrastructure costs could be passed on to customers in the future.