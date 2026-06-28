Amazon hikes price of key AI cloud service by 20%
What's the story
Amazon has raised the prices of one of its key artificial intelligence (AI) cloud services by a whopping 20%. The move is likely to increase the cost of running certain AI-powered apps and services. The price hike comes as many developers rely on Amazon Web Services (AWS) for building and delivering their AI products. Higher infrastructure costs could be passed on to customers in the future.
Price hike details
AWS hikes prices of EC2 capacity blocks for ML service
AWS has announced a price increase of around 20% for its EC2 Capacity Blocks for ML service, effective July. The service lets companies pre-book GPU capacity for their AI and machine learning workloads. This isn't the first time AWS has raised prices this year; it had already introduced a similar hike of about 15% earlier in January.
Amazon's statement
Amazon's price hike and its implications
In its announcement, Amazon explained that "Amazon EC2 Capacity Blocks for ML reservation prices are updated periodically based on supply and demand." The tech giant didn't elaborate further on the latest price hike. This adjustment impacts the cloud infrastructure supporting a number of AI applications behind the scenes. As the world's largest cloud provider, AWS is used by millions of developers to create software, AI tools, and online services.
Cost implications
Potential impact on AI-powered services and subscriptions
The consecutive price hikes are likely to have a ripple effect across sectors in the coming months. Companies relying on AWS for their AI computing needs may end up paying more for cloud resources. If these businesses decide to pass on the additional costs, users could see higher prices for some AI-powered services, subscriptions, or enterprise software in the future.
Industry trend
Price hikes across the tech industry
Amazon's price hike isn't an isolated incident. In recent days, several tech giants have admitted that rising memory costs are pressuring their businesses. Apple has already hiked prices across parts of its product lineup, while Xbox has also announced higher pricing. Elon Musk has even publicly pointed to the unusually sharp rise in memory costs, highlighting how AI hardware expenses are becoming a challenge across the tech industry.