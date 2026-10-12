Amazon in talks to acquire AI start-up Decart for $7B
What's the story
Amazon is said to be in talks to acquire artificial intelligence (AI) start-up Decart for $7 billion. The Wall Street Journal reported the development, citing people familiar with the matter. Decart's technology includes the Lucy model, which can edit live video in real-time, and Oasis, a system that creates simulated environments for training robotics and autonomous-driving systems.
Financial background
Decart's recent funding and previous acquisition interest
Decart was last valued at nearly $4 billion in May, according to PitchBook data. The company raised $300 million in a funding round led by Radical Ventures, with NVIDIA as a new investor.
Notably, Anthropic had also considered acquiring Decart but later opted out after due diligence. The potential deal was explored in August for an estimated $6 billion.
Acquisition details
Acquisition could be finalized soon
The potential acquisition by Amazon could be finalized soon, provided the talks don't fall apart or another suitor doesn't come into the picture.
Both Decart and Amazon have not yet commented on the WSJ report.
The acquisition would further bolster Amazon's position in the AI space, given Decart's innovative technology and previous funding successes.