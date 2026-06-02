Amazon India expands Amazon Now from 20 to 100 cities Business Jun 02, 2026

Amazon India is taking its quick delivery game up a notch by expanding Amazon Now from just 20 to 100 cities in the next few months.

It is also nearly tripling its micro-fulfillment centers, aiming for more than 1,000 soon.

It's all part of Amazon's plan to keep up with fast-delivery rivals like Blinkit and Zepto.