Amazon India expands Amazon Now from 20 to 100 cities
Business
Amazon India is taking its quick delivery game up a notch by expanding Amazon Now from just 20 to 100 cities in the next few months.
It is also nearly tripling its micro-fulfillment centers, aiming for more than 1,000 soon.
It's all part of Amazon's plan to keep up with fast-delivery rivals like Blinkit and Zepto.
Amazon Now, Fresh serve different needs
Amazon Now will handle those last-minute cravings (think snacks and drinks) while Amazon Fresh sticks to planned grocery hauls with bigger baskets.
Srikant Sree Ram from Amazon says its strong farmer network and shared cold-storage facilities are helping make these speedy deliveries possible.
With orders growing about 25% month-on-month, Amazon is clearly betting big on quick commerce.