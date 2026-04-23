Amazon India invests ₹2,800cr to scale quick commerce, logistics
What's the story
Amazon India has announced a massive investment of ₹2,800 crore (nearly $300 million) to boost its infrastructure and operations across the country. The move is part of its earlier commitment to invest $35 billion by 2030. A major chunk of this new investment will be used to double the footprint of its quick commerce vertical, Amazon Now.
Growth strategy
Plans to expand its e-commerce network across India
Currently, Amazon Now operates in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru with around 300 micro-fulfillment centers. The company also plans to expand its pan-India e-commerce network including warehouses and last-mile delivery stations. This is aimed at improving delivery speeds for customers in tier-2 and tier-3 towns.
Infrastructure upgrade
Previous investment of ₹2,000 crore in June 2025
The latest announcement comes months after Amazon India announced a ₹2,000 crore investment in June 2025 to expand and upgrade its operations infrastructure. That investment led to the launch of 17 new fulfillment centers, six sortation centers, and 75 last-mile delivery stations across India. The company also plans to invest some of the new funds into technology like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in its operations network.
Investment boost
Increased commitment to India operations
In December last year, Amazon raised its investment commitment for its India operations from $15 billion to $35 billion. This brings the total amount committed by the Seattle-based company to around $40 billion between 2010 and 2024. The latest announcement comes as e-commerce players are rapidly expanding their dark store networks across India.
Financial performance
Amazon's financial performance for FY25
In FY25, Amazon Seller Services, the marketplace arm of the company, reported a 19% increase in operational revenue to ₹30,139 crore. The growth was driven by an increase in marketplace services and advertising revenue. The company's loss also narrowed significantly to ₹374 crore as it improved cost control measures.