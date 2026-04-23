Amazon India invests ₹2,800cr to scale quick commerce, logistics

Amazon India has announced a massive investment of ₹2,800 crore (nearly $300 million) to boost its infrastructure and operations across the country. The move is part of its earlier commitment to invest $35 billion by 2030. A major chunk of this new investment will be used to double the footprint of its quick commerce vertical, Amazon Now.

Growth strategy Plans to expand its e-commerce network across India Currently, Amazon Now operates in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru with around 300 micro-fulfillment centers. The company also plans to expand its pan-India e-commerce network including warehouses and last-mile delivery stations. This is aimed at improving delivery speeds for customers in tier-2 and tier-3 towns.

Infrastructure upgrade Previous investment of ₹2,000 crore in June 2025 The latest announcement comes months after Amazon India announced a ₹2,000 crore investment in June 2025 to expand and upgrade its operations infrastructure. That investment led to the launch of 17 new fulfillment centers, six sortation centers, and 75 last-mile delivery stations across India. The company also plans to invest some of the new funds into technology like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in its operations network.

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Investment boost Increased commitment to India operations In December last year, Amazon raised its investment commitment for its India operations from $15 billion to $35 billion. This brings the total amount committed by the Seattle-based company to around $40 billion between 2010 and 2024. The latest announcement comes as e-commerce players are rapidly expanding their dark store networks across India.

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