Amazon India to deploy 1,000 electric trucks for Amazon Now

Fifty EVs running, 1,000-plus by 2028

Right now, 50 of these electric vehicles are already on the road, with plans to hit more than 1,000 by 2028, starting in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

Each truck can handle daily routes up to 180km and can charge in about 50 minutes.

Amazon says this push is part of a bigger plan: expanding Amazon Now to 100 cities and cutting carbon emissions with more than 12,000 electric vehicles already running nationwide.