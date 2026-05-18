Amazon India to deploy 1,000 electric trucks for Amazon Now
Business
Amazon India is teaming up with VE Commercial Vehicles to roll out 1,000 custom-built electric trucks for its Amazon Now delivery service.
These Eicher Pro-X trucks are set to make city deliveries faster and greener, shuttling goods from big warehouses on the city edge right into neighborhood hubs closer to you.
Fifty EVs running, 1,000-plus by 2028
Right now, 50 of these electric vehicles are already on the road, with plans to hit more than 1,000 by 2028, starting in Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.
Each truck can handle daily routes up to 180km and can charge in about 50 minutes.
Amazon says this push is part of a bigger plan: expanding Amazon Now to 100 cities and cutting carbon emissions with more than 12,000 electric vehicles already running nationwide.