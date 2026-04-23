Amazon India to invest ₹2,800cr improving warehouse and delivery conditions

Amazon expands worker facilities and support

A chunk of this investment will expand Project Ashray, bringing more air-conditioned rest stops with clean restrooms and first aid to cities like Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Mumbai: these already help over 150,000 delivery associates each month.

Amazon's also boosting its Sushruta health program and rolling out new mental health support.

Plus, expect better financial security through the Samriddhi program, new centers in smaller cities, faster deliveries via Amazon Now's micro-fulfillment centers, and smarter tech to make deliveries safer and smoother.