Amazon India unveils tiered Prime to double memberships by end-2026
Amazon India is aiming to double its Prime membership by the end of 2026, rolling out new tiered plans to make it easier for more people, especially from different backgrounds, to sign up.
The big reveal comes just before their 10th Prime Day sale, happening July 4-6, 2026.
Amazon India: 70% new Prime members
According to Akshay Sahi, Amazon India's vice president of Prime and Customer Fulfillment Experience for India and Emerging Countries, nearly 70% of new Prime members now come from tier-two and tier-three cities.
He points out that "Prime members shop 5x more frequently than non-members on Amazon," and one in five members who join the lower tier eventually upgrade to the top tier.
Prime Day features 500 new products
This year's Prime Day will showcase 500 brand-new products from both big brands and small businesses.
Amazon has also expanded its delivery network to support this growth, hoping these moves keep members excited while helping sellers reach more customers across India.