Amazon invests $300 million to scale Amazon Now across India
Amazon is putting $300 million into its Indian quick commerce game, hoping to expand Amazon Now beyond its current three cities and catch up with rivals like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.
Right now, Amazon Now handles about 350,000 orders each day, a lot less than Blinkit's more than 2.5 million or Swiggy's about 1.1-1.2 million, so this move is all about closing that gap and reaching more urban shoppers.
Amazon funds India upgrades, safety tech
The investment also covers upgrades to warehouses and delivery stations across India, aiming for faster deliveries in smaller cities.
Amazon says this is part of a bigger plan to invest over $35 billion in India by 2030, with a strong push on AI-driven innovation.
They're also putting money into tech that improves worker safety after facing criticism in 2024, showing they want things to be better for both customers and employees.