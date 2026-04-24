Amazon invests $300 million to scale Amazon Now across India Business Apr 24, 2026

Amazon is putting $300 million into its Indian quick commerce game, hoping to expand Amazon Now beyond its current three cities and catch up with rivals like Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.

Right now, Amazon Now handles about 350,000 orders each day, a lot less than Blinkit's more than 2.5 million or Swiggy's about 1.1-1.2 million, so this move is all about closing that gap and reaching more urban shoppers.