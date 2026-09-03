Amazon Labor Day sale from $5 up to 92% off
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Amazon just dropped its Labor Day sale, with deals up to 92% off on everything from cozy sweaters and ballet flats to cooling pillows and budget skincare.
Prices start at $5, so it's a good time to refresh your fall lineup without breaking the bank.
Sale highlights include sweaters, shoes, earbuds
Some highlights: grab a two-pack of Aizhineng T-shirts for $5 (soft and lightweight) or the Lomon Mockneck Sweater for $10. It's "perfect for layering."
The Vince Camuto Catisha Ballet Flats get points for style and comfort, while the Prettygarden Knit Lounge Set is all about chill vibes.
For home or workouts, check out the Bedmust Cooling Memory Foam Pillow and Haoyuyan Wireless Noise-Cancelling Earbuds, they're practical upgrades at solid prices.