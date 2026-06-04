Amazon launches Amazon Now 30 minutes delivery in Manchester, Birmingham
Amazon announced its super-fast delivery service, Amazon Now, in Manchester and Birmingham, so folks there can get groceries and essentials delivered in just 30 minutes.
Announced at the Delivering the Future event, this move shows Amazon's push to make speedy deliveries more common using micro-fulfillment centers close to city neighborhoods.
Amazon targets 100 Indian cities
Amazon Now isn't stopping at the UK. The company wants to launch in 100 Indian cities, powered by more than 1,000 micro-fulfillment centers.
With instant delivery booming thanks to urban crowds and everyone glued to their phones, Amazon is stepping up against rivals like Blinkit and Zepto.
Already up and running in US cities like Atlanta and Seattle, Amazon Now is all about making quick-commerce a global thing while using tech and smart locations to keep deliveries fast.