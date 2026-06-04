Amazon launches Amazon Now 30 minutes delivery in Manchester, Birmingham

Amazon targets 100 Indian cities

Amazon Now isn't stopping at the UK. The company wants to launch in 100 Indian cities, powered by more than 1,000 micro-fulfillment centers.

With instant delivery booming thanks to urban crowds and everyone glued to their phones, Amazon is stepping up against rivals like Blinkit and Zepto.

Already up and running in US cities like Atlanta and Seattle, Amazon Now is all about making quick-commerce a global thing while using tech and smart locations to keep deliveries fast.