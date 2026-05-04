Amazon launches supply chain services to enter $1.3T 3rd-party logistics
Amazon just rolled out its new Supply Chain Services platform, making it easier for businesses, big or small, to ship, store, and deliver products using Amazon's huge network of warehouses, trucks, and planes.
Announced on May 04, 2026, this move puts Amazon in direct competition with major logistics players as it aims to grab a share of the massive more than $1.3 trillion third-party logistics market.
Customers include P&G 3 million Lands' End
Big names like Procter & Gamble and 3 millionlion are already on board: P&G ships raw materials with Amazon's freight network, while 3 millionlion uses it to get products around the globe.
Even Lands' End taps into Amazon's warehouses to fulfill orders across different platforms (yep, even their competitors).
Pricing depends on what each business needs, and Amazon says they're serious about keeping user data private.