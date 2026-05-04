Amazon launches supply chain services to enter $1.3T 3rd-party logistics

Customers include P&G 3 million Lands' End

Big names like Procter & Gamble and 3 millionlion are already on board: P&G ships raw materials with Amazon's freight network, while 3 millionlion uses it to get products around the globe.

Even Lands' End taps into Amazon's warehouses to fulfill orders across different platforms (yep, even their competitors).

Pricing depends on what each business needs, and Amazon says they're serious about keeping user data private.