Amazon, Meesho to create 11.6L seasonal jobs amid festive rush
What's the story
As India's festive season approaches, e-commerce giants Amazon and Meesho are ramping up their hiring efforts. The companies are expecting a surge in demand during this period and are preparing accordingly. Amazon India has announced over 1.6 lakh temporary positions across its network to support both its e-commerce and quick commerce businesses.
Job distribution
Amazon's job openings spread across 400 cities
Amazon's job openings are spread across 400 cities in India, including major metros and tier 2 and 3 cities like Varanasi, Kochi, Jalandhar, Ghaziabad, Ranchi, Salem, and Gorakhpur.
The company has created opportunities for thousands of women and associates with disabilities in its network.
The new hires will join Amazon's existing pan-India operations network to pick, pack, ship, deliver customer orders safely, reliably, while supporting the growing demand during the festive period.
Workforce expansion
Expanded workforce to strengthen fulfillment and logistics capabilities
Abhinav Singh, VP of Operations at Amazon India, APAC, Middle East, Africa, and Turkiye said that the expanded workforce will help them strengthen their fulfillment and logistics capabilities.
He added that many of these associates continue their journey with Amazon beyond the festive period while others return year after year to work with them.
Most of these associates have already been onboarded to prepare for the upcoming festive season.
Job creation
Meesho to create over 10 lakh seasonal job opportunities
Meanwhile, Bengaluru-headquartered Meesho has announced its plans to create over 10 lakh seasonal job opportunities across its seller and logistics ecosystem.
The company expects to generate around 6.5 lakh jobs through its seller network and nearly 3.75 lakh opportunities in its logistics operations.
The festive season is an important period for businesses across the ecosystem, according to Meesho.
Sector growth
Demand surge across categories during festive season
The festive season is a major growth driver for e-commerce and quick commerce platforms. Consumer spending, order volumes, and transaction values usually rise during this time.
Demand increases across categories such as electronics, fashion, beauty, gifts, groceries, and home essentials.
Attractive festive offers and preference for convenience further encourage consumers to shop online.