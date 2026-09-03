Amazon, Meesho to create 11.6L seasonal jobs amid festive rush

Amazon's job openings are spread across 400 cities in India, including major metros and tier 2 and 3 cities like Varanasi, Kochi, Jalandhar, Ghaziabad, Ranchi, Salem, and Gorakhpur.

The company has created opportunities for thousands of women and associates with disabilities in its network.

The new hires will join Amazon's existing pan-India operations network to pick, pack, ship, deliver customer orders safely, reliably, while supporting the growing demand during the festive period.