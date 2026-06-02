Amazon, Meesho, Swiggy, Zepto and Eternal launch digital commerce coalition
Business
Some of India's biggest online brands (Amazon, Meesho, Swiggy, Zepto, and Eternal) have teamed up to launch the Digital Commerce Coalition.
Announced today, this new group wants to make online shopping better for everyone while supporting small businesses and delivery partners.
The main idea is to grow the e-commerce sector by working together instead of going solo.
Coalition to fix supply chains
The coalition will focus on fixing supply chain issues and giving more opportunities to entrepreneurs and delivery workers.
It will also be a space for sharing ideas and research so that growth in e-commerce stays fair and sustainable.
Koan Advisory Group will help run things as the secretariat from New Delhi.