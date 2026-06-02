Amazon, Meesho, Swiggy, Zepto and Eternal launch digital commerce coalition Business Jun 02, 2026

Some of India's biggest online brands (Amazon, Meesho, Swiggy, Zepto, and Eternal) have teamed up to launch the Digital Commerce Coalition.

Announced today, this new group wants to make online shopping better for everyone while supporting small businesses and delivery partners.

The main idea is to grow the e-commerce sector by working together instead of going solo.