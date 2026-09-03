Amazon, Meesho to hire over 11.6L seasonal workers across India

Amazon's new roles aren't just in big cities (they're reaching tier two and three spots like Varanasi, Kochi, and Gorakhpur).

The company is also making a point to include women and people with disabilities in their workforce.

Meesho's jobs cover everything from packaging to logistics, with most positions coming through its seller network.

Fun fact: South India will account for 36.3% of festive frontline job opportunities this year, and roughly 45% of the workforce demand is expected to come from tier II and tier III cities, including Lucknow, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur and Coimbatore.