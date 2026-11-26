Amazon loses court battle, now has to recall 400,000+ products
What's the story
Amazon has lost a legal battle against the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), and now it has to recall over 400,000 hazardous products. The US District Court for the District of Maryland ruled in favor of CPSC's argument that Amazon is a distributor of goods, not a logistics provider. This makes it responsible for carrying out recalls of third-party products.
Lawsuit details
Amazon sued the CPSC in March 2025
Back in March 2025, Amazon had sued the CPSC after the agency ordered it to recall over 400,000 "Fulfilled by Amazon" products.
These items were deemed a "substantial product hazard," and included defective carbon monoxide detectors, hair dryers without electrocution protection, and children's sleepwear failing to meet federal flammability standards.
Compliance measures
Court ruling means Amazon has to comply with measures
Following the court's ruling, Amazon will have to comply with several measures outlined in the CPSC's January 2025 order.
These include notifying the public on its website when recall releases are published, directly informing original purchasers via email, and providing information about recalls on each purchaser's "Your Orders" page.
The company also has to provide one round of notice of recalls to Fulfilled by Amazon participants who sold these products.
Additional requirements
Amazon has to incentivize product removal from commerce
Along with notification, Amazon has to incentivize product removal from commerce by issuing full refunds to consumers who provide proof of destruction or disposal of a recalled product.
The company also has to maintain recall releases on its website for at least five years and submit monthly progress reports for the same period.
It will also have to keep records of its actions to comply with these orders.