Amazon now delivers 'tomorrow's news today' to showcase instant delivery
Amazon NOW just pulled off a fun stunt, delivering "tomorrow's news today" to show how fast their instant delivery really is.
Teaming up with HT City Foodies and Times Life, they delivered the initiative thanks to a creative idea from GREY 82.5.
The message? If you need groceries or essentials in a hurry, Amazon NOW's got your back.
Amazon NOW campaign reflects India's expectations
This campaign taps into how more people in India expect things instantly. Waiting is kind of out now. Amazon NOW wants to make getting daily stuff super easy and quick.
As Kamala Venkateswaran, EVP & Head of Business, Grey 82.5 Communications Pvt. Ltd. from GREY 82.5 put it, the idea feels "strategically sound and culturally relevant," while Anuraag Khandelwal, Chief Creative Officer, Grey 82.5 Communications Pvt. Ltd. called it "undeniable proof" that Amazon NOW delivers on its promise of speed.