Amazon Prime Day June 23 to 27 offers Prime-member exclusives
Business
Amazon Prime Day is coming a bit earlier this year: mark your calendars for June 23 to June 27.
The sale kicks off at 3:01am ET on the 23rd and runs for four days straight.
If you're a Prime member, you'll likely get access to exclusive deals, speedy shipping, and Prime Video perks.
Non-members can still shop, but those special discounts are reserved for Prime folks.
Amazon discounts devices, rivals plan sales
Amazon's already dropping prices on its own devices like Kindle, Echo, and Eero ahead of the big event.
Expect even more offers as we get closer to Prime Day.
Plus, stores like Best Buy and Walmart are planning their own sales around the same time, so you've got plenty of options if you're hunting for bargains.