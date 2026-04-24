Amazon renames Ring and Blink product-titles to 'builder' and 'builder-lead' Business Apr 24, 2026

Amazon is shaking things up at its Ring and Blink units.

Starting May 2026, white-collar workers in charge of product at Ring and Blink will have job titles become either "builder" or "builder lead."

Announced during the annual review, this change aims to make things more transparent and flexible.

Chief Product Officer Jason Mitura explained, "We're committed to making this an organization of the future, and that means being transparent and open to change,".