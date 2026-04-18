Amazon returns to China, opens Shenzhen hub to help exporters
Business
After stepping away from China's online shopping scene in 2019, Amazon is making a quiet comeback, not as a marketplace, but as a logistics partner.
The company just opened a big new distribution center in Shenzhen to help Chinese businesses send their products abroad (especially to the U.S.), promising up to 45% lower storage costs.
Amazon supports Chinese sellers' logistics needs
Instead of battling local e-commerce giants like Alibaba and JD.com, Amazon is focusing on supporting Chinese sellers with storage, customs clearance, and shipping.
This move comes as platforms like Shein and Temu are shaking up global e-commerce.
By boosting its logistics network in China (and planning more hubs across Europe and Japan), Amazon hopes to stay relevant for Chinese sellers.