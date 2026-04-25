Amazon stock hits record after securing Graviton deal with Meta

Meta shares rise 3.3% to $680

Meta's stock also climbed (up 3.3% to $680) after the news.

While teaming up with Amazon, Meta has previously signed major chip deals with NVIDIA and AMD and building its own chips to stay flexible.

On top of that, Amazon is doubling down on cloud tech: Anthropic plans to spend more than $100 billion over the next decade on Amazon's cloud infrastructure, and Amazon plans to spend up to $200 billion expanding data centers and upgrading tech for even bigger moves in AI and cloud computing.