Amazon sued over alleged $20B ad overcharges

The FTC's complaint centers on Amazon's advertising auction system, where advertisers thought they were participating in a legitimate second-price auction.

However, the complaint alleges that Amazon introduced hidden surcharges that effectively undermined this system while keeping the changes under wraps from advertisers.

The percentage of Sponsored Products auctions where advertisers paid their own bid jumped from 30-40% in 2021 to 70% in 2022 and around 80% in 2024.