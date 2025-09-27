Amazon, TCS, Microsoft among top H-1B visa sponsors

New policy requires companies to pay $100,000 yearly fee

More than 65% of all H-1B visas in recent years went to tech companies—a huge jump showing the industry's growing need for global skills.

But there's a twist: a new policy now charges companies a $100,000 yearly fee per H-1B application.

That could make it tougher for firms to hire from abroad, especially since most approvals last year went to Indian applicants.

The debate continues over balancing opportunities for local and foreign workers in tech.