SEC probes potential insider trading in pre-Crypto investment buzz
Regulators are digging into some odd trading activity at companies that jumped on the crypto bandwagon in 2025.
The SEC and FINRA noticed stock prices and trading volumes spiking just before these firms publicly announced big crypto buys—hinting that confidential info might be slipping out early.
SEC warns firms about insider info leaks
The SEC is reminding companies not to play favorites with inside info, as Regulation Fair Disclosure rules require a level playing field.
Still, with 212 companies planning to raise $102 billion for crypto investments this year, there's a lot of money—and temptation—in the mix.
While no one's been charged yet, this spotlight shows just how closely regulators are watching as more businesses dive into crypto.