NPR sues federal agency over lost funding Business Sep 27, 2025

NPR is suing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) after CPB withdrew a substantial grant that NPR had expected to receive for operating the public radio satellite system.

Instead, the $57.9 million grant is now set to go to Public Media Infrastructure, following federal subsidy cuts kicking in on October 1, 2025.

NPR says losing this funding could seriously impact how it works with local stations and delivers content.