NPR sues federal agency over lost funding
NPR is suing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) after CPB withdrew a substantial grant that NPR had expected to receive for operating the public radio satellite system.
Instead, the $57.9 million grant is now set to go to Public Media Infrastructure, following federal subsidy cuts kicking in on October 1, 2025.
NPR says losing this funding could seriously impact how it works with local stations and delivers content.
Broader implications for public media
This lawsuit is part of a bigger fight over shrinking government support for public media—a battle sparked by an order from former President Trump.
With the court's decision looming and funding deadlines close, the outcome could shape how NPR and its partner stations operate in the future, especially as they face new financial pressures.