Tim Cook cleared of labor violation charges over an email
What's the story
The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has dropped its case against Apple, related to a 2021 email sent by CEO Tim Cook. The complaint had accused Cook of violating US labor laws by warning employees against leaking confidential information. The decision comes after the NLRB said it was withdrawing most of the claims in the complaint.
Email details
Cook's email and leaked meeting details
In his 2021 email, Cook had said Apple was working to identify those who leaked information and that such people don't belong at Apple. The message came after a confidential meeting was leaked, which discussed topics like pay equity and Apple's response to a Texas anti-abortion law. The NLRB had previously claimed Apple's anti-leak rules "tend to interfere with, restrain or coerce employees" from exercising their rights under the National Labor Relations Act.
Claim withdrawal
Shift in NLRB stance under Trump administration
The NLRB has now withdrawn its claims that Apple violated the law by imposing confidentiality rules and surveilling workers. This aligns with a shift under President Donald Trump's administration, where the agency is taking a more business-friendly stance. The NLRB's decision to withdraw many claims was influenced by "further consideration" after a careful investigation of the allegations.