Emerging-market stocks down for 7 consecutive sessions: What's the reason?

Emerging-market currencies and stocks have taken a major hit this week, with MSCI's EM currency index falling by 0.2%, its seventh consecutive session of losses. A similar index for developing-nation stocks also witnessed a sharp decline of 1.4% on Friday. The downturn comes as traders grapple with the Federal Reserve 's interest-rate-cut outlook and US President Donald Trump 's latest tariffs.

Market response Mixed signals from Fed officials The risk appetite for emerging-market assets has been dented this week by mixed signals from Federal Reserve officials and stronger-than-expected US economic data. These factors have complicated the outlook for future rate cuts. A Bloomberg spot dollar index also posted its best week since early August, reflecting the market's response to these developments.

Tariff impact US tariffs on pharmaceuticals, heavy trucks, furniture worrying A new round of US tariffs on pharmaceuticals, heavy trucks, and furniture has also affected market sentiment. The possibility of a US government shutdown has added to the uncertainty. Michael Grobler, a fixed-income strategist at Ashburton Fund Managers Ltd, said there are "a plethora of risks," which could restrain risk appetite but not necessarily reverse larger trends in the market.