FPIs pull out ₹15,096cr from Indian market in 5 sessions

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:51 pm Sep 27, 2025

What's the story

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pulled out a staggering ₹15,096 crore from the Indian market over five trading sessions ending September 26. The bulk of this withdrawal, ₹12,734 crore, was from equities. This mass exit has led to a nearly 2.7% decline in both Nifty and Sensex for the week. The trend indicates rising concerns over global trade tensions and domestic challenges among foreign investors.