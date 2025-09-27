Air India Express announces 'PayDay Sale': Check out the offers

Air India Express has launched its latest 'PayDay Sale,' offering discounted fares on domestic and international flights. The sale started today, with early access available only through the airline's mobile app and official website. From September 28 onward, the offer will be available on all other booking platforms as well.

Offer specifics Flights available at discounted fares under this sale The discounted fares under this sale are valid for travel between October 12 and November 30, 2025. Bookings can be made till October 1. To avail special fares, travelers need to use promo code 'FLYAIX.' For domestic flights under the 'Xpress Lite' category (with no check-in baggage allowance), tickets start at ₹1,200 while 'Xpress Value' fares start at ₹1,300.

International rates Convenience fees waived on bookings made through app For international flights, 'Xpress Lite' fares start at ₹3,724 and 'Xpress Value' fares at ₹4,674. The airline is also waiving convenience fees on bookings made through its app. Other benefits include discounted check-in baggage rates of ₹1,500 for 15kg on domestic flights and ₹2,500 for 20kg on international ones.

Business perks Business class passengers can avail these benefits Business Class passengers can avail up to 20% discount, extra legroom, complimentary Gourmair hot meals, increased baggage allowance (25kg for domestic and 40kg for international flights), and Xpress Ahead priority services. The airline has introduced flexible payment options like EMI and Buy Now, Pay Later on its app and website.