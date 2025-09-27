HDFC Bank to offer same-day cheque clearance from October 4

HDFC Bank has announced that it will start offering same-day cheque clearance from October 4, 2025. The move is in line with the Reserve Bank of India 's new guidelines for quick clearing and settlement of cheques. The bank has advised its customers to keep their accounts funded and ensure accurate cheque details for this efficient service.

Security measure Positive Pay for ₹50,000 and above To enhance security and prevent fraud, banks have introduced a system called Positive Pay for cheques worth ₹50,000 and above. HDFC Bank's website explains that this system ensures cheques are processed based on information provided by customers at the time of issuance. The details include serial number, account number, cheque number and amount among others.

Process How to use the Positive Pay system The cheque issuer (drawer) has to provide specific details of the cheque in a sample email format with an attached Excel sheet. These details are then sent to one of HDFC Bank's regional email IDs, depending on their location. Once received, the bank acknowledges the request via an auto-acknowledgment email and cross-verifies the details before accepting or rejecting the Positive Pay request.