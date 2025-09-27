No fall in cement prices after GST 2.0 became effective

A recent industry report by Yes Securities has accused cement companies of trying to pocket the Goods and Services Tax ( GST ) benefits that were supposed to be passed on to consumers. The observation comes after the Indian government slashed GST on cement from 28% to 18% on September 22. The move was expected to bring down prices significantly at the consumer level, but that hasn't happened yet.

Price impact Manufacturers have retained most of the benefit The Yes Securities report highlights that post the GST cut, all-India average cement prices fell by a mere ₹5 per bag on both month-on-month and quarter-on-quarter basis. This minor adjustment indicates a limited pass-through of the tax benefit to consumers. It appears manufacturers have retained most of this benefit in order to protect their margins amid monsoon-related disruptions and weak demand conditions.

Pre-GST hike Price hikes before GST cut Before the GST rate cut on cement, companies had attempted a price hike between late August and early September. Some regions managed to raise prices by ₹10-15 per bag in the last week of August. However, Hyderabad was an exception where prices surged by ₹30 per bag in the first week of September. Overall, from September 1-21, some eastern and western states saw an effective price increase of ₹10 per bag.