Amazon to hire more than 300,000 US workers for holidays
Business
Amazon's getting ready for a busy holiday season by hiring more than 300,000 people in the US (its first big hiring push in three years).
The new roles cover both full-time and seasonal jobs, with full-time employees getting a minimum of $20 per hour and seasonal employees earning an average hourly wage of $20, to help handle the expected rush of orders.
Amazon extends healthcare to 30+hr/wk seasonals
Starting next year, seasonal employees working 30 or more hours a week will be eligible for health care, just like full-timers.
This move follows Walmart's expansion of healthcare benefits last week and aims to support more people as holiday shopping heats up, with US sales expected to top $1 trillion this season.