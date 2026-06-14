Amazon to invest $35B in India by 2030
What's the story
Amazon has announced its most aggressive expansion phase in India, with a planned investment of $35 billion by 2030. This comes on top of the nearly $40 billion it has already invested in the country. The new investments will be used for business expansion, AI-led digitization, exports, logistics infrastructure, and job creation. "We are here to play a long-term game and win in India," Amazon India country manager Samir Kumar told PTI.
Service expansion
Ramp up quick commerce with Amazon Now
As part of its aggressive expansion, Amazon is ramping up its quick-commerce ambitions with Amazon Now. The company plans to expand this service across 100 cities and build a network of 1,000 micro-fulfillment centers. This comes as instant delivery has become one of the most competitive segments in India's digital economy.
Market strategy
Focus on customer experience, not on competitors
Despite increasing competition and market complexities, Kumar said Amazon is focused on improving customer experience rather than reacting to rivals. He said, "I continue to focus on building the right experience for our Indian consumers, and as far as I know, and I spend time with my senior leaders, they are very much committed to that." This statement emphasizes Amazon's long-term commitment to India with investments across multiple business verticals.
Business diversification
Amazon's extensive presence in India
Beyond e-commerce, Amazon has established a wide-ranging presence in India across cloud computing, digital payments, entertainment streaming, logistics seller services and connected devices. The company is also aggressively expanding into quick commerce, a sector that has evolved from grocery delivery to a wider retail channel for electronics, beauty products, fashion accessories, and household goods with near-instant delivery.
Market confidence
Confidence in quick commerce growth
Despite the competitive landscape, Kumar is confident about Amazon's prospects in quick commerce. He has previously said that becoming a leader in this space is a matter of "when and not if" for Amazon. This confidence stems from the company's wide product assortment, Prime membership ecosystem, and nationwide logistics network.
Compliance focus
Regulatory compliance and challenges
On the issue of regulatory scrutiny of e-commerce and digital consumer platforms in India, Kumar said Amazon's approach is consistent with its global operations. He stressed that the company's main focus is on ensuring compliance with local laws and regulations. "We have regulatory compliance around the world, and we run a compliant business around the world, so regulatory pressure or regulatory challenges in India are no different from challenges around the world," he added.