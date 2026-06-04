Amazon to offer 30-minute grocery delivery in Manchester and Birmingham

Amazon investing £40bn in robotics

The new service lets you bundle groceries like fruit, vegetables, meat, and dairy with everything from household basics to fashion finds and DIY kits, all delivered the same day.

Prime members score free same-day delivery on orders over £20, while non-members pay £5.99 per order.

Plus, Amazon is investing £40 billion over three years to bring robotics and even drone flights at its Darlington fulfillment center for its Prime Air delivery service into the mix, though they'll still have to compete with big names like Tesco and Sainsbury's.