Amazon to offer 30-minute grocery delivery in Manchester and Birmingham
Amazon is stepping up its game in the UK with ultra-fast grocery deliveries.
By 2026, you'll be able to get groceries delivered in just 30 minutes if you're in Manchester or Birmingham.
Same-day fresh grocery delivery is also rolling out soon for central and east London.
This upgrade comes as Amazon shifts focus after closing its Amazon Fresh hi-tech "just walk out" stores.
Amazon investing £40bn in robotics
The new service lets you bundle groceries like fruit, vegetables, meat, and dairy with everything from household basics to fashion finds and DIY kits, all delivered the same day.
Prime members score free same-day delivery on orders over £20, while non-members pay £5.99 per order.
Plus, Amazon is investing £40 billion over three years to bring robotics and even drone flights at its Darlington fulfillment center for its Prime Air delivery service into the mix, though they'll still have to compete with big names like Tesco and Sainsbury's.