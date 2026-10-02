Amazon to refund part of $600 million after Supreme Court ruling
Business
Amazon is giving back a chunk of $600 million to customers after the Supreme Court ruled that Trump-era tariffs were illegal.
If you bought something directly from Amazon in the likely refund window beginning in late April 2025 and ending in February 2026, you could see an automatic refund (no action needed on your end).
Amazon automatic refunds tied to tariff amounts
Refunds will show up automatically and depend on how much tariff was paid for each item.
Amazon's move matches what UPS, DHL, and FedEx are doing too.