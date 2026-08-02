Amazon plans refunds for eligible customers after $600M tariff payout
What's the story
Amazon has announced plans to refund a portion of its recent tariff refunds to some customers. The move comes after the company received around $600 million (approximately ₹5,700 crore) in tariff refunds during the second quarter. This was made possible by a US Supreme Court ruling that deemed many of President Donald Trump's import tariffs illegal.
Confirmation
Those who paid higher prices will get a refund
During Amazon's recent earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky confirmed the company's participation in the tariff refund process.
He said, "We are participating in the tariff refund process and, as I mentioned earlier, we received approximately $600 million in Q2."
However, not all customers will be refunded. Only those who paid higher prices due to specific import charges may qualify for a refund.
Refund process
Refunds will be issued automatically
Olsavsky said Amazon has identified a small number of cases where it can directly link tariff-related import costs to customers.
In these cases, the company intends to reach out to affected customers and automatically issue refunds without requiring any claims from them.
"We've identified a limited set of circumstances where we can trace that we've passed specific import charges onto customers," Olsavsky said.
Future plans
Remaining refund amount to be invested in lowering prices
Amazon has said that it will use the remaining refund amount to invest in lowering prices across its marketplace.
The decision comes after a landmark ruling earlier this year when the US Supreme Court struck down several tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977.
This forced the federal government to reimburse duties collected from importers.
Refund details
Why the payout is relatively small for Amazon
Despite being one of the world's largest importers and retailers, Amazon's payout has been relatively small.
The company said this is because it had stocked up inventory before tariffs took effect, minimizing the impact.
Also, more than 60% of marketplace sales come from third-party sellers who import goods themselves and have separately applied for refunds.