Amazon's $12B data center investment in Louisiana

This move will create 540 full-time data center roles and support another 1,710 local jobs—including up to 1,500 construction jobs. Amazon 's also putting up to $400 million into local water infrastructure and starting a $250,000 fund for STEM education and community projects. Through previous initiatives, Amazon has invested in the state.

Construction and operational details

To keep things running smoothly (and sustainably), Amazon is teaming up with STACK Infrastructure to lead construction and development, and has worked with Southwestern Electric Power Company on energy service and cost arrangements.

Construction kicks off soon, and operations will roll out in phases over several years.

Louisiana is pitching in too—with workforce training programs and tax breaks to help get these data centers off the ground.