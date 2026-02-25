Amazon's alleged price-fixing scheme could soon be halted
California's Attorney General is trying to stop Amazon from what the state calls anti-competitive moves.
The lawsuit says Amazon pressures sellers not to offer lower prices on competing websites — and that merchants who refuse face being cut off or denied access to the all-important "Buy Box," where most sales happen.
It also claims Amazon works with rivals to raise prices or pull products from sites like eBay, Target, and Walmart.
What's at stake for shoppers and sellers
If California wins, it could shake up how online shopping works—and maybe even lower prices for everyone.
The state is seeking a preliminary injunction to halt the conduct while the case is pending and separately seeks to recoup alleged ill-gotten profits; the trial is scheduled for January 2027.
While Amazon insists its rules just help shoppers get more choices at good prices, officials argue it's really about keeping out competition.
An immediate court order could mean less price inflation across your favorite shopping sites.