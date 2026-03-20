Amazon's Big Spring Sale is here: How to grab deals
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is live from March 25-31, 2026, with week-long discounts on everything from gadgets to home essentials; no Prime membership required.
Early deals are already up, and new offers drop daily.
Early deals are already live
Score the Apple Watch Series 11 for $299 (was $399), or grab the Blink Mini 2K+ camera at $44.99 (down from $89.99).
There are also solid discounts on patio sets, cleaning tools, outdoor lights, gardening gear, and grilling must-haves, perfect for a spring refresh.
Things to keep in mind
Prime members get first dibs or even bigger discounts on select items.
Watch out for Lightning Deals: they go fast!
Unlike July's Prime Day, this sale is all about spring finds and daily surprises, so it's worth checking back often if you're hunting for something specific.